Understanding the 13.50% Volatility Levels of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ADIL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has gone down by -10.90% for the week, with a -20.83% drop in the past month and a -42.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.50% for ADIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.85% for ADIL’s stock, with a -69.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) is $26.00, which is $24.29 above the current market price. The public float for ADIL is 1.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADIL on December 13, 2023 was 73.57K shares.

ADIL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) has decreased by -8.06 when compared to last closing price of 1.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADIL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADIL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 30, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ADIL Trading at -25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.07%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADIL fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0416. In addition, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -68.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADIL starting from Schuyler Kevin, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Sep 29. After this action, Schuyler Kevin now owns 700 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,918 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADIL

The total capital return value is set at -367.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -356.51. Equity return is now at value -222.76, with -162.69 for asset returns.

Based on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.