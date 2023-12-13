Understanding the 1.41% Volatility Levels of Chubb Limited’s (CB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Chubb Limited (CB) has seen a 0.08% increase in the past week, with a 2.08% gain in the past month, and a 8.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for CB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for CB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CB is $244.43, which is $17.36 above the current price. The public float for CB is 405.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CB on December 13, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has jumped by 1.16 compared to previous close of 224.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $269 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.90. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Ortega Juan Luis, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $218.63 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ortega Juan Luis now owns 49,940 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $329,694 using the latest closing price.

Lupica John J, the Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 17,810 shares at $218.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Lupica John J is holding 136,239 shares at $3,896,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 14.08, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chubb Limited (CB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.