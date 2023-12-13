Understanding the 0.15% Volatility Levels of Enphys Acquisition Corp’s (NFYS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Enphys Acquisition Corp (NFYS) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 0.66% rise in the past month and a 1.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.15% for NFYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for NFYS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE: NFYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE: NFYS) is above average at 29.39x. The 36-month beta value for NFYS is also noteworthy at -0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NFYS is 24.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of NFYS on December 13, 2023 was 236.92K shares.

NFYS) stock’s latest price update

Enphys Acquisition Corp (NYSE: NFYS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 10.65.

NFYS Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.09%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFYS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, Enphys Acquisition Corp saw 6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NFYS

The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 4.58, with 4.39 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Enphys Acquisition Corp (NFYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.