Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Stock Experiences 7.81% Monthly Change

In the past week, UGP stock has gone down by -0.67%, with a monthly gain of 7.81% and a quarterly surge of 35.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for UGP’s stock, with a 41.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 13.35x. The 36-month beta value for UGP is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UGP is $4.70, which is -$0.48 below than the current price. The public float for UGP is 1.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on December 13, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.88 in comparison to its previous close of 5.13, however, the company has experienced a -0.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.30 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGP Trading at 16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR saw 113.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.