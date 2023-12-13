UGI Corp. (UGI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UGI Corp. (UGI) is $29.00, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for UGI is 209.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGI on December 13, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

The stock price of UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) has plunged by -2.69 when compared to previous closing price of 22.71, but the company has seen a -2.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that December 2023 Stock Considerations

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI’s stock has fallen by -2.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.18% and a quarterly drop of -6.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for UGI Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.39% for UGI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGI Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.26. In addition, UGI Corp. saw -40.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Perreault Roger, who purchase 3,565 shares at the price of $27.98 back on May 24. After this action, Perreault Roger now owns 41,125 shares of UGI Corp., valued at $99,749 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.11 for the present operating margin

+36.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corp. stands at -16.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.46. Equity return is now at value -28.74, with -9.11 for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corp. (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 175.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.64. Total debt to assets is 49.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UGI Corp. (UGI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.