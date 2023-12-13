U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USEG is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for USEG is $2.50, which is $1.58 above the current price. The public float for USEG is 5.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USEG on December 13, 2023 was 59.22K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

USEG) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.53 in comparison to its previous close of 1.04, however, the company has experienced a -17.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-04-11 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

USEG’s Market Performance

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) has experienced a -17.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.20% drop in the past month, and a -33.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for USEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.83% for USEG’s stock, with a -36.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USEG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for USEG by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for USEG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $3.75 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

USEG Trading at -27.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares sank -19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG fell by -17.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1367. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp. saw -60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USEG starting from Keys Randall D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Dec 12. After this action, Keys Randall D now owns 138,913 shares of U.S. Energy Corp., valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

Keys Randall D, the Director of U.S. Energy Corp., purchase 4,500 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Keys Randall D is holding 80,000 shares at $10,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.94 for the present operating margin

+32.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Energy Corp. stands at -2.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value -19.61, with -12.64 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.21. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.