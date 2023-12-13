Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TVTX is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TVTX is $14.27, which is $5.43 above than the current price. The public float for TVTX is 71.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.99% of that float. The average trading volume of TVTX on December 13, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

TVTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) has surged by 2.08 when compared to previous closing price of 8.66, but the company has seen a 19.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Travere (TVTX) to submit an sNDA to the FDA to convert the accelerated approval for Filspari to full approval for IgAN in first-quarter 2024. The company is implementing a strategic reorganization to cut costs.

TVTX’s Market Performance

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has experienced a 19.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 58.42% rise in the past month, and a -35.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for TVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.69% for TVTX’s stock, with a -38.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TVTX Trading at 28.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +55.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc saw -57.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Heerma Peter, who sale 3,091 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Oct 03. After this action, Heerma Peter now owns 80,257 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,504 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,455 shares at $14.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 242,595 shares at $65,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.65 for the present operating margin

+80.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc stands at -131.35. The total capital return value is set at -49.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.36. Equity return is now at value -171.92, with -41.95 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 950.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 940.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.