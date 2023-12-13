Trading Update: VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Stock Endures 7.17% Monthly Volatility

The stock of VerifyMe Inc (VRME) has seen a 26.21% increase in the past week, with a 17.12% gain in the past month, and a 10.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for VRME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.89% for VRME’s stock, with a -4.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VRME is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VRME is $2.85, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for VRME is 7.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for VRME on December 13, 2023 was 501.04K shares.

VRME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) has increased by 8.33 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-08 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility. Even small pieces of news or unconfirmed rumors can send some penny stocks swinging wildly up or down in price.

VRME Trading at 19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.30%, as shares surge +19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRME rose by +26.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0684. In addition, VerifyMe Inc saw 12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRME starting from GELLER MARSHALL S, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Dec 04. After this action, GELLER MARSHALL S now owns 438,344 shares of VerifyMe Inc, valued at $1,144 using the latest closing price.

Stedham Adam H, the Chief Executive Officer of VerifyMe Inc, purchase 8,436 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Stedham Adam H is holding 153,515 shares at $8,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.14 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for VerifyMe Inc stands at -73.55. The total capital return value is set at -20.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.92. Equity return is now at value -26.15, with -18.13 for asset returns.

Based on VerifyMe Inc (VRME), the company’s capital structure generated 17.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.74. Total debt to assets is 11.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VerifyMe Inc (VRME) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.