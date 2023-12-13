Trading Update: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Stock Endures 2.00% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has gone up by 10.63% for the week, with a 2.90% rise in the past month and a 9.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for LYV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for LYV stock, with a simple moving average of 10.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 62.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by analysts is $111.24, which is $21.18 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 143.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.74% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of LYV was 1.88M shares.

LYV) stock’s latest price update

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.41 in relation to its previous close of 87.09. However, the company has experienced a 10.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that We have narrowed our search to five consumer discretionary stocks that have strong growth potential for December. These are: LYV, RCL, IHG, NKE, WMG.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.32. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 29.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, HINSON JEFFREY T. now owns 60,975 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $85,790 using the latest closing price.

Rowles Michael, the EVP & General Counsel of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Rowles Michael is holding 157,786 shares at $7,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 474.88, with 2.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.