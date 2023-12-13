Trading Update: ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Stock Endures 0.90% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has gone up by 4.32% for the week, with a 12.11% rise in the past month and a 7.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.90% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for ING’s stock, with a 10.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ING is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ING is $17.33, which is $2.62 above than the current price. The public float for ING is 3.50B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of ING on December 13, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 14.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-12-10 that Did you know that you can gift stocks? While a stock may not be as exciting as the newest tech this Christmas season, it could turn out to be a lot more valuable than the gift receiver thinks.

ING Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.06. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 20.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 13.94, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.