Trading Update: Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Stock Endures 4.67% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, DUOL stock has gone up by 3.18%, with a monthly gain of 6.97% and a quarterly surge of 40.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Duolingo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for DUOL’s stock, with a 48.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DUOL is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is $187.75, which is -$38.53 below the current market price. The public float for DUOL is 34.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% of that float. On December 13, 2023, DUOL’s average trading volume was 700.28K shares.

DUOL) stock’s latest price update

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL)’s stock price has plunge by 4.70relation to previous closing price of 216.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that The uptick in job additions, as indicated by the anticipated November jobs report, holds significant benefits for the U.S. economy. A consistent rise in employment reflects economic resilience and stability, as more individuals secure employment for increases in consumer spending in industries.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $188 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUOL Trading at 22.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.06. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 218.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Hacker Severin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $212.87 back on Dec 01. After this action, Hacker Severin now owns 0 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $2,128,662 using the latest closing price.

Skaruppa Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $212.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Skaruppa Matthew is holding 50,974 shares at $1,703,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -1.74, with -1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.