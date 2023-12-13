TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday as investors react to a licensing agreement for its product development platform ( PDP ). According to a press release from the company, it has licensed this to a clinical-stage biotech company for an upfront payment of $3 million.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for TCON is 26.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.42% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TCON was 4.34M shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON’s stock has seen a -20.29% decrease for the week, with a -28.35% drop in the past month and a -33.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.00% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.52% for TCON’s stock, with a -72.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares sank -22.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON fell by -20.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1883. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -88.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -305.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -869.83. Equity return is now at value -1277.01, with -75.82 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.