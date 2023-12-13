TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TPIC is $5.42, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 41.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.89% of that float. The average trading volume for TPIC on December 13, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.08 compared to its previous closing price of 2.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-09 that At the end of 2022, global wind power generation accounted for roughly 7.33% of electricity production. However, the currency expansion rates still fall critically short of putting major nations on track to meet 2050 net-zero emissions goals.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC’s stock has fallen by -21.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.55% and a quarterly drop of -45.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.38% for TPI Composites Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.82% for TPIC’s stock, with a -73.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPIC Trading at -16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -21.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, TPI Composites Inc saw -80.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Miller Ryan D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, Miller Ryan D. now owns 13,648 shares of TPI Composites Inc, valued at $44,530 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Tyrone Michael, the Director of TPI Composites Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jordan Tyrone Michael is holding 23,840 shares at $10,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value -54.78, with -18.13 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 22.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.