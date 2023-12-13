The Impact of Market Fluctuations on J.M. Smucker Co.’s (SJM) Stock

The stock of J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has seen a 7.38% increase in the past week, with a 14.67% gain in the past month, and a -2.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for SJM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for SJM’s stock, with a -10.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) by analysts is $124.92, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for SJM is 103.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SJM was 1.50M shares.

SJM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) has increased by 2.63 when compared to last closing price of 121.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that The J.M. Smucker Co. NYSE: SJM is a leading consumer packaged goods company with a family of trusted brands you may not know. It’s a member of the consumer staples sector along with its competitors like General Mills Inc. NYSE: GIS and Conagra Brands Inc. NYSE: CAG.

SJM Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.01. In addition, J.M. Smucker Co. saw -21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Held Amy C, who sale 9,917 shares at the price of $143.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Held Amy C now owns 5,972 shares of J.M. Smucker Co., valued at $1,426,065 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Director of J.M. Smucker Co., sale 7 shares at $139.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 0 shares at $975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+30.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.M. Smucker Co. stands at -1.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value -0.17, with -0.08 for asset returns.

Based on J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.79. Total debt to assets is 29.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.