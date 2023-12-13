The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Inotiv Inc’s (NOTV) Stock

In the past week, NOTV stock has gone down by -7.27%, with a monthly gain of 50.89% and a quarterly plunge of -22.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.99% for Inotiv Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for NOTV’s stock, with a -42.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NOTV is at 2.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOTV is $14.67, which is $12.12 above the current market price. The public float for NOTV is 20.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for NOTV on December 13, 2023 was 212.33K shares.

NOTV) stock’s latest price update

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV)’s stock price has dropped by -15.84 in relation to previous closing price of 3.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bob Yedid – LifeSci Advisors, Investor Relations Bob Leasure – Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director Beth Taylor – Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tim Daley – Wells Fargo Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Dave Windley – Jefferies Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Inotiv’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTV Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.45%, as shares surge +44.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Inotiv Inc saw -48.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Sagartz John E, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $4.91 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sagartz John E now owns 692,047 shares of Inotiv Inc, valued at $25,041 using the latest closing price.

Beattie John Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Inotiv Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Beattie John Gregory is holding 63,795 shares at $34,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.53 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc stands at -61.54. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.65. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -11.56 for asset returns.

Based on Inotiv Inc (NOTV), the company’s capital structure generated 107.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.75. Total debt to assets is 40.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.