The Impact of Market Fluctuations on DLocal Limited’s (DLO) Stock

The stock of DLocal Limited (DLO) has gone down by -1.01% for the week, with a -5.87% drop in the past month and a -20.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.61% for DLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for DLO’s stock, with a 5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 34.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DLocal Limited (DLO) is $19.96, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 77.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DLO on December 13, 2023 was 968.38K shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 16.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Soledad Nager – Head of IR Pedro Arnt – Co-CEO Maria Oldham – SVP of Corporate Development, IR, and Strategic Finance Diego Cabrera Canay – CFO Sebastian Kanovich – Co-CEO Sergio Fogel – Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer Conference Call Participants Jorge Kuri – Morgan Stanley Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Jason Kupferberg – Bank of America Jamie Friedman – Susquehanna International Group Neha Agarwala – HSBC John Coffey – Barclays Matt Coad – Autonomous Research Guilherme Grespan – JPMorgan Kaio Da Prato – UBS Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to DLocal’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.65. Equity return is now at value 34.59, with 15.18 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DLocal Limited (DLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.