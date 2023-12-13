The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 351.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Goldman (GS) is planning to expand operations in the direct lending space. Also, it has been making changes in its senior executives’ positions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GS is $380.09, which is $27.61 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 324.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for GS on December 13, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS’s stock has seen a 3.18% increase for the week, with a 8.33% rise in the past month and a 5.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.45% for GS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $403 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GS Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $342.15. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. saw 2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from LESLIE ERICKA T, who sale 1,376 shares at the price of $335.15 back on Nov 21. After this action, LESLIE ERICKA T now owns 10,471 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., valued at $461,166 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., sale 72,874 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 397,954 shares at $51,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.