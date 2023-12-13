The 36.50% Simple Moving Average of Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, RCL stock has gone up by 5.26%, with a monthly gain of 26.75% and a quarterly surge of 23.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Royal Caribbean Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.61% for RCL stock, with a simple moving average of 36.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) by analysts is $118.46, which is -$1.84 below the current market price. The public float for RCL is 234.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.85% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of RCL was 3.18M shares.

RCL) stock’s latest price update

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 120.41. However, the company has seen a 5.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that We have narrowed our search to five large-cap stocks that have strong potential for 2024. These are: IT, INTC, RCL, EMR, PGR.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $127 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at 25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +22.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.89. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 143.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Kulovaara Harri U, who sale 24,707 shares at the price of $106.90 back on Nov 29. After this action, Kulovaara Harri U now owns 33,650 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $2,641,178 using the latest closing price.

Bayley Michael W, the Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 7,800 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Bayley Michael W is holding 94,391 shares at $819,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.