The -14.12% Simple Moving Average of LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR’s (LITB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (LITB) has gone down by -1.77% for the week, with a -14.62% drop in the past month and a -15.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.91% for LITB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.64% for LITB’s stock, with a -14.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: LITB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LITB is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LITB is $3.00, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for LITB is 107.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for LITB on December 13, 2023 was 69.06K shares.

LITB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: LITB) has dropped by -9.02 compared to previous close of 1.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that – Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 28, 2023 – SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LITB Trading at -11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITB fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2190. In addition, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.87 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR stands at -11.24. The total capital return value is set at -31.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.70. Equity return is now at value -220.79, with -32.48 for asset returns.

Based on LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (LITB), the company’s capital structure generated 300.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.03. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 176.01 and the total asset turnover is 2.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (LITB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.