The -13.88% Decline of Uranium Royalty Corp’s (UROY) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has gone down by -1.06% for the week, with a 1.09% rise in the past month and a 0.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.48% for UROY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.74% for UROY’s stock, with a 19.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) by analysts is $4.67, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for UROY is 81.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of UROY was 1.43M shares.

UROY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 2.80, but the company has seen a -1.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-04 that Ecora said the Supreme Court of Western Australia, Court of Appeal has upheld the original, favourable, judgment in its legal dispute with Quasar Resources, the owner and operator of the Four Mile uranium mine. The two companies have been in dispute since 2016 over costs being applied in the calculation of Ecora’s 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty over the mine.

UROY Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp saw 17.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.30 for the present operating margin

+6.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Royalty Corp stands at -42.18. The total capital return value is set at -2.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.31. Equity return is now at value -2.54, with -2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY), the company’s capital structure generated 5.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.31. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.