The -13.88% Decline of Evolent Health Inc’s (EVH) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has seen a 9.34% increase in the past week, with a 4.14% gain in the past month, and a 11.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for EVH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for EVH’s stock, with a -1.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EVH is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVH is $44.55, which is $15.39 above the current market price. The public float for EVH is 109.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.18% of that float. The average trading volume for EVH on December 13, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

EVH) stock’s latest price update

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.21 in comparison to its previous close of 28.53, however, the company has experienced a 9.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Seth Frank – Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Blackley – Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder & Board Member John Johnson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Daniels – William Blair Kevin Caliendo – UBS Unknown speaker – Guggenheim Partners Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Jeff Garro – Stephens Inc Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity David Larsen – BTIG Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Operator Welcome to the Evolent Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended September 30th, 2023. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $37 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVH Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.82. In addition, Evolent Health Inc saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Blackley Seth, who sale 141,000 shares at the price of $26.54 back on Dec 05. After this action, Blackley Seth now owns 637,645 shares of Evolent Health Inc, valued at $3,741,475 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Daniel Joseph, the PRESIDENT of Evolent Health Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that McCarthy Daniel Joseph is holding 198,333 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.37 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63. Equity return is now at value -9.32, with -4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.