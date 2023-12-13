The -13.88% Decline of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc’s (EGLE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, EGLE stock has gone up by 17.65%, with a monthly gain of 25.57% and a quarterly surge of 26.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.52% for EGLE’s stock, with a 16.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NYSE: EGLE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NYSE: EGLE) is above average at 23.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE) is $54.83, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for EGLE is 6.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGLE on December 13, 2023 was 153.82K shares.

EGLE) stock’s latest price update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NYSE: EGLE)’s stock price has soared by 13.01 in relation to previous closing price of 46.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that It’s been a rough year for Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in 2023, but it’s ending on a high note with a merger and a big jump in stock price. Actually, it’s more than a merger — it’s a buyout of Eagle by its rival, Star Bulk Shipping.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGLE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EGLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGLE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EGLE Trading at 21.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +25.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLE rose by +17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.58. In addition, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGLE starting from Knowles Justin A., who purchase 1,450 shares at the price of $44.68 back on Aug 15. After this action, Knowles Justin A. now owns 5,842 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, valued at $64,781 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Justin A., the Director of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, sale 1,450 shares at $44.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Knowles Justin A. is holding 4,392 shares at $64,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.60 for the present operating margin

+40.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc stands at +34.45. The total capital return value is set at 22.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.51. Equity return is now at value 5.55, with 3.26 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.51. Total debt to assets is 29.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.