T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.51relation to previous closing price of 98.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that A 4.1% decline in existing home sales for October. A weakened Chicago Fed National Activity index reading.

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is above average at 14.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is $89.96, which is -$9.44 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 218.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROW on December 13, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has seen a -1.18% decrease for the week, with a 7.28% rise in the past month and a -8.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for TROW stock, with a simple moving average of -7.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.94. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, who sale 5,812 shares at the price of $98.71 back on Dec 08. After this action, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi now owns 123,624 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $573,682 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 5,374 shares at $98.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 38,162 shares at $530,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.