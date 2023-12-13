System1 Inc (SST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

System1 Inc (NYSE: SST)’s stock price has soared by 20.11 in relation to previous closing price of 1.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 74.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 12, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kyle Ostgaard – Vice President, Finance Michael Blend – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tridivesh Kidambi – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dan Kurnos – Benchmark Kyle Ostgaard Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast for System1. Joining me today to discuss System1’s business and financial results are our Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Blend, and our Chief Financial Officer, Tridivesh Kidambi.

Is It Worth Investing in System1 Inc (NYSE: SST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for System1 Inc (SST) is $3.00, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for SST is 18.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SST on December 13, 2023 was 140.61K shares.

SST’s Market Performance

SST stock saw an increase of 74.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 90.52% and a quarterly increase of 95.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.39% for System1 Inc (SST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.02% for SST’s stock, with a -19.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SST Trading at 74.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.03%, as shares surge +88.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SST rose by +74.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4200. In addition, System1 Inc saw -52.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SST starting from Cannae Holdings, Inc., who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 06. After this action, Cannae Holdings, Inc. now owns 27,012,794 shares of System1 Inc, valued at $203,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.60 for the present operating margin

-12.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for System1 Inc stands at -45.18. The total capital return value is set at -26.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.92. Equity return is now at value -108.00, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on System1 Inc (SST), the company’s capital structure generated 110.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.39. Total debt to assets is 36.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, System1 Inc (SST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.