Surgepays Inc (SURG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) has decreased by -8.29 when compared to last closing price of 5.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that In the fast-paced symphony of the stock market, trends fluctuate like unpredictable tempos and identifying the potential game-changers is akin to finding a hidden melody within a cacophony. These small-cap stocks possess the alchemy to turn a modest investment into an impressive windfall.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) Right Now?

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Surgepays Inc (SURG) is $13.25, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for SURG is 8.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SURG on December 13, 2023 was 152.13K shares.

SURG’s Market Performance

SURG’s stock has seen a -11.94% decrease for the week, with a -1.93% drop in the past month and a 8.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for Surgepays Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.13% for SURG’s stock, with a -5.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SURG Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG fell by -11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Surgepays Inc saw -22.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Cox Kevin Brian, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $4.72 back on Aug 15. After this action, Cox Kevin Brian now owns 4,507,894 shares of Surgepays Inc, valued at $24,544 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.52 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgepays Inc stands at -0.56. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.84. Equity return is now at value 169.69, with 53.89 for asset returns.

Based on Surgepays Inc (SURG), the company’s capital structure generated 162.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.91. Total debt to assets is 23.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.48 and the total asset turnover is 4.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Surgepays Inc (SURG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.