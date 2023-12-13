Sunworks Inc (SUNW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.35 in comparison to its previous close of 0.23, however, the company has experienced a -13.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Jason Bonfigt – CFO Mark Trout – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Philip Shen – ROTH Capital Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to Sunworks Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunworks Inc (SUNW) is $0.35, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for SUNW is 53.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUNW on December 13, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

SUNW’s Market Performance

SUNW stock saw a decrease of -13.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -66.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.07% for Sunworks Inc (SUNW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.02% for SUNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -75.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SUNW Trading at -32.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -23.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2723. In addition, Sunworks Inc saw -84.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76. Equity return is now at value -135.47, with -66.18 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunworks Inc (SUNW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.