Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) has surged by 1.08 when compared to previous closing price of 20.31, but the company has seen a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Starwood Property has rebounded off its 2023 lows and is up 8.91% YTD, outperforming the VNQ index. STWD delivered strong Q3 results, with $0.15 of GAAP earnings and $0.49 of distributable earnings per share. STWD is well-positioned to capitalize on the current lending environment and has a high-yielding dividend of 9.52%.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for STWD is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STWD is $21.43, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 295.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume for STWD on December 13, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

STWD’s Market Performance

STWD stock saw an increase of 0.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.09% and a quarterly increase of -0.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for STWD’s stock, with a 8.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STWD Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.06. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc saw 12.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from DiModica Jeffrey F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, DiModica Jeffrey F. now owns 1,025,984 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc, valued at $201,002 using the latest closing price.

DiModica Jeffrey F., the President of Starwood Property Trust Inc, sale 20,111 shares at $20.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that DiModica Jeffrey F. is holding 1,035,984 shares at $411,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc stands at +55.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 6.28, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 317.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.07. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.