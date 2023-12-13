Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stock Showcases 9.44% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SFM stock has gone up by 4.00%, with a monthly gain of 15.04% and a quarterly surge of 18.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.44% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 24.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is above average at 19.35x. The 36-month beta value for SFM is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SFM is $39.08, which is -$8.03 below than the current price. The public float for SFM is 101.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.99% of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on December 13, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has surged by 1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 46.53, but the company has seen a 4.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. SFM, -0.50% said Monday it’s expanding its partnership with Uber Eats UBER, +1.18% and will add more than 400 stores to the grocery delivery platform. “Customers will be able to order thousands of fresh, natural and organic products from Sprouts by simply visiting the Uber Eats mobile app or website, where they can choose to have their groceries delivered on-demand or schedule a delivery for later in the day or week,” the company said in a statement.

SFM Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.31. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc saw 45.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from McGlinchey David, who sale 109,881 shares at the price of $46.17 back on Dec 07. After this action, McGlinchey David now owns 24,130 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, valued at $5,072,689 using the latest closing price.

Lombardi Brandon F., the Chief Legal Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, sale 12,457 shares at $46.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Lombardi Brandon F. is holding 8,328 shares at $573,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 23.56, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.