SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Stock Observes 26.38% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SWTX stock has gone up by 14.96%, with a monthly gain of 75.66% and a quarterly surge of 24.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.12% for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.64% for SWTX’s stock, with a 26.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWTX is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWTX is $54.83, which is $21.56 above the current price. The public float for SWTX is 56.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWTX on December 13, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

SWTX) stock’s latest price update

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.32 in relation to its previous close of 31.00. However, the company has experienced a 14.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that The FDA approves SpringWorks’ (SWTX) Ogsiveo (nirogacestat) for the treatment of adult patients with desmoid tumors. Shares rise.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWTX Trading at 39.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +65.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.13. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc saw 27.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Hambleton Julie, who sale 2,418 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Jul 19. After this action, Hambleton Julie now owns 4,648 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, valued at $70,876 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Julie, the Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,400 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hambleton Julie is holding 7,066 shares at $64,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

The total capital return value is set at -56.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.30. Equity return is now at value -60.55, with -53.07 for asset returns.

Based on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.