Skeena Resources Ltd’s (SKE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SKE stock has gone down by -3.03%, with a monthly gain of 20.23% and a quarterly plunge of -8.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Skeena Resources Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for SKE’s stock, with a -17.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE: SKE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SKE is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKE is $15.28, The public float for SKE is 74.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for SKE on December 13, 2023 was 112.32K shares.

SKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE: SKE) has surged by 11.83 when compared to previous closing price of 3.72, but the company has seen a -3.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-15 that (Kitco News) – The company said the DFS results highlight an after-tax NPV5% of C$2.0B, 43% IRR, and a 1.2-year payback at US$1,800/oz Au and US$23/oz Ag.

SKE Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKE fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Skeena Resources Ltd saw -21.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKE

The total capital return value is set at -85.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.19. Equity return is now at value -68.38, with -54.45 for asset returns.

Based on Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.53. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skeena Resources Ltd (SKE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.