Should You Invest in Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Now?

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EFC is at 1.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EFC is $14.58, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for EFC is 64.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.02% of that float. The average trading volume for EFC on December 13, 2023 was 872.99K shares.

EFC) stock’s latest price update

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.93 in relation to its previous close of 12.93. However, the company has experienced a 1.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that U.S. equity markets notched a fifth-straight week of gains as benchmark interest rates continued a decisive retreat after economic data and comments from Fed officials fueled bets on a pending pivot. Advancing for a fifth-straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 0.8% on the week, while Mid-Caps and Small-Caps gained 2%. Lifted by the rate retreat, real estate equities were again the leaders this week. The Equity REIT Index rallied 5.0% this week, extending their rebound since late-October to nearly 20%.

EFC’s Market Performance

EFC’s stock has risen by 1.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.76% and a quarterly drop of -1.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Ellington Financial Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for EFC’s stock, with a 2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFC Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.99. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw 5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.19 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc stands at -23.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 88.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 799.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.