Should You Invest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for SID is $3.07, which is -$0.31 below the current market price. The public float for SID is 1.33B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for SID on December 13, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 3.41. However, the company has seen a -1.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, facing challenges in a cyclical sector, demonstrated resilience amid weaker global economic growth, influencing iron ore and steel prices. Limited demand in the Brazilian and Chinese steel markets affected CSN’s revenues, putting pressure on costs due to reduced expense distribution. A notable rebound in iron ore prices in H2 2023, driven by a positive turnaround in China’s construction sector, signals a favorable outlook for CSN’s performance.

SID’s Market Performance

SID’s stock has fallen by -1.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.33% and a quarterly rise of 32.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of 24.88% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at 25.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw 27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value -4.56, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 213.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.10. Total debt to assets is 48.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.