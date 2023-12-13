Should You Invest in Chegg Inc (CHGG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CHGG is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CHGG is $10.25, which is -$0.3 below the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 111.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.87% of that float. The average trading volume for CHGG on December 13, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.12relation to previous closing price of 10.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-29 that Chewy, Sleep Number, and Chegg have fallen by 50% to 64% this year. Chewy is struggling to grow its active customers, but getting shoppers to spend more is still delivering double-digit revenue growth.

CHGG’s Market Performance

Chegg Inc (CHGG) has experienced a 5.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.00% rise in the past month, and a 6.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for CHGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.06% for CHGG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +23.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.24. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -58.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 630 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Dec 04. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 426,802 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $6,382 using the latest closing price.

BROWN ANDREW J, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Chegg Inc, sale 16,921 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that BROWN ANDREW J is holding 91,922 shares at $169,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chegg Inc (CHGG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.