Should You Invest in ArcelorMittal (MT) Now?

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MT is at 1.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MT is $33.46, which is $7.59 above the current market price. The public float for MT is 780.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume for MT on December 13, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) has surged by 0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 25.71, but the company has seen a 2.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that ArcelorMittal (MT) concludes the sale of its Kazakh steel and mining operation, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, to Qazaqstan Investment Corporation for $286 million.

MT’s Market Performance

ArcelorMittal (MT) has experienced a 2.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.13% rise in the past month, and a 2.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for MT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.67% for MT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.21% for the last 200 days.

MT Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.69. In addition, ArcelorMittal saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ArcelorMittal (MT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.