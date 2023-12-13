Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Stock Sees a1.09 Increase

In the past week, SHW stock has gone up by 4.18%, with a monthly gain of 15.28% and a quarterly surge of 9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Sherwin-Williams Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.63% for SHW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) is 31.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHW is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) is $292.06, which is -$2.76 below the current market price. The public float for SHW is 235.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On December 13, 2023, SHW’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

SHW) stock’s latest price update

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 291.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $275 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at 13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +16.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.52. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co. saw 24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Petz Heidi G, who sale 6,699 shares at the price of $290.24 back on Dec 08. After this action, Petz Heidi G now owns 14,718 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co., valued at $1,944,307 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of Sherwin-Williams Co., purchase 2,125 shares at $237.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 317,270 shares at $504,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sherwin-Williams Co. stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 75.85, with 10.69 for asset returns.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.