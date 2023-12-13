Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK)’s stock price has increased by 95.26 compared to its previous closing price of 2.11. However, the company has seen a 72.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK ) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced results from an ongoing Phase 1a/b trial. These clinical trials cover the use of SL-172154 in combination with azacitidine in HR-MDS and TP53m Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients.

Is It Worth Investing in Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STTK is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for STTK is $12.80, which is $8.68 above the current price. The public float for STTK is 36.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STTK on December 13, 2023 was 55.67K shares.

STTK’s Market Performance

STTK stock saw an increase of 72.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 117.98% and a quarterly increase of 97.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.50% for Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 89.28% for STTK stock, with a simple moving average of 66.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STTK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STTK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on August 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STTK Trading at 121.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares surge +98.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STTK rose by +72.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Shattuck Labs Inc saw 79.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15848.01 for the present operating margin

-417.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shattuck Labs Inc stands at -15635.74. The total capital return value is set at -45.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.09. Equity return is now at value -60.87, with -53.78 for asset returns.

Based on Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.71. Total debt to assets is 2.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -50.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.