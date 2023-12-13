Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.75 in comparison to its previous close of 33.64, however, the company has experienced a 4.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Sealed Air (SEE) reports year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings in the third quarter of 2023 as it continues to witness lower volumes across its markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) is 15.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEE is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) is $39.64, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for SEE is 143.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. On December 13, 2023, SEE’s average trading volume was 2.10M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE stock saw an increase of 4.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.20% and a quarterly increase of -3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Sealed Air Corp. (SEE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.57% for SEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.41% for the last 200 days.

SEE Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.31. In addition, Sealed Air Corp. saw -33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Doheny Edward L II, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, Doheny Edward L II now owns 658,360 shares of Sealed Air Corp., valued at $338,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.99 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corp. stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 98.66, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,090.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.60. Total debt to assets is 60.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 955.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.