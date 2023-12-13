Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) by analysts is $16.44, which is $7.44 above the current market price. The public float for SSL is 628.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SSL was 404.49K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SSL) stock’s latest price update

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.96 in relation to its previous close of 9.47. However, the company has experienced a -11.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-11-20 that Sasol Ltd. picked energy operations and technology executive Simon Baloyi as the next CEO. Jennifer Zabasajja reports.

SSL’s Market Performance

Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) has seen a -11.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.43% decline in the past month and a -28.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for SSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.17% for SSL’s stock, with a -30.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSL Trading at -26.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -26.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSL fell by -11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.11. In addition, Sasol Ltd ADR saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sasol Ltd ADR stands at +3.04. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.98. Equity return is now at value 4.78, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL), the company’s capital structure generated 71.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.66. Total debt to assets is 32.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.