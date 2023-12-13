Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.98relation to previous closing price of 86.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-09 that Sarepta Therapeutics has multiple treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder. Its gene therapy Elevidys obtained accelerated approval this year, but recent data from a clinical trial fell short of expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) is $136.26, which is $45.12 above the current market price. The public float for SRPT is 88.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRPT on December 13, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stock saw an increase of 4.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.39% and a quarterly increase of -23.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.91% for SRPT’s stock, with a -22.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRPT Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.85. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc saw -29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Barry Richard, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $78.81 back on Nov 03. After this action, Barry Richard now owns 140,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,940,500 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM DOUGLAS S, the President & CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,225 shares at $79.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that INGRAM DOUGLAS S is holding 390,307 shares at $2,001,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stands at -75.40. The total capital return value is set at -25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.71. Equity return is now at value -115.61, with -22.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 420.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 51.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.