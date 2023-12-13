Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s (SGMT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SGMT stock has gone up by 16.14%, with a monthly gain of 86.46% and a quarterly plunge of -59.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.92% for Sagimet Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.17% for SGMT’s stock, with a -47.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) by analysts is $42.67, which is $37.85 above the current market price. The public float for SGMT is 11.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SGMT was 140.12K shares.

SGMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) has jumped by 25.85 compared to previous close of 3.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, today announced its participation in the upcoming 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference being held in New York. David Happel, Chief Executive Officer, and Eduardo Bruno Martins, M.D., D.Phil., Chief Medical Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

SGMT Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.90%, as shares surge +116.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT rose by +16.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc saw -69.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from Happel David, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Dec 07. After this action, Happel David now owns 627,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, valued at $6,560 using the latest closing price.

Happel David, the President & CEO of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, purchase 590 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Happel David is holding 590 shares at $1,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMT

The total capital return value is set at -73.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.33.

Based on Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.