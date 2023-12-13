RxSight Inc (RXST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RXST is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RXST is $34.75, which is -$2.78 below the current market price. The public float for RXST is 29.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume for RXST on December 13, 2023 was 514.41K shares.

Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

RXST’s Market Performance

RXST’s stock has risen by 13.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.46% and a quarterly rise of 26.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for RxSight Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.81% for RXST’s stock, with a 50.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RXST Trading at 40.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +45.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST rose by +13.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.65. In addition, RxSight Inc saw 196.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Warner Robert Keith, who sale 5,498 shares at the price of $35.08 back on Dec 11. After this action, Warner Robert Keith now owns 23,750 shares of RxSight Inc, valued at $192,845 using the latest closing price.

Warner Robert Keith, the Director of RxSight Inc, sale 14,502 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Warner Robert Keith is holding 29,248 shares at $507,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-129.21 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc stands at -136.22. The total capital return value is set at -39.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.44. Equity return is now at value -42.76, with -32.61 for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RxSight Inc (RXST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.