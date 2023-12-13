Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is above average at 71.24x. The 36-month beta value for RPRX is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RPRX is $46.50, which is $19.37 above than the current price. The public float for RPRX is 379.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of RPRX on December 13, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

RPRX) stock’s latest price update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.63relation to previous closing price of 28.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-27 that NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

RPRX’s Market Performance

RPRX’s stock has risen by 0.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.74% and a quarterly drop of -0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Royalty Pharma plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for RPRX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPRX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RPRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPRX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on June 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RPRX Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPRX rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.57. In addition, Royalty Pharma plc saw -27.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPRX starting from Coyne Terrance P., who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $30.75 back on Aug 10. After this action, Coyne Terrance P. now owns 790,000 shares of Royalty Pharma plc, valued at $1,153,091 using the latest closing price.

Coyne Terrance P., the EVP & CFO of Royalty Pharma plc, sale 37,500 shares at $30.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Coyne Terrance P. is holding 827,500 shares at $1,151,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPRX

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.