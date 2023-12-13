REV Group Inc (REVG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG)’s stock price has increased by 10.73 compared to its previous closing price of 17.06. However, the company has seen a 17.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that REV Group (REVG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) Right Now?

REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REVG is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for REVG is $18.00, which is -$0.89 below the current price. The public float for REVG is 30.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REVG on December 13, 2023 was 236.20K shares.

REVG’s Market Performance

REVG stock saw an increase of 17.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.51% and a quarterly increase of 27.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for REV Group Inc (REVG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.83% for REVG stock, with a simple moving average of 42.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REVG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for REVG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REVG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $20 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REVG Trading at 22.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVG rose by +16.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, REV Group Inc saw 49.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.33 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for REV Group Inc stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.10. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.79 for asset returns.

Based on REV Group Inc (REVG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.42. Total debt to assets is 18.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REV Group Inc (REVG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.