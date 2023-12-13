RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) has jumped by 19.70 compared to previous close of 0.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies, today announced that CEO, Shaun Bagai, will present at the ROTH MKM Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York on October 12, 2023. Register here. Moderated by Scott Henry, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst & Head of Pharmaceuticals Research at ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, will conduct a fireside c.

Is It Worth Investing in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNXT is -0.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) is $7.00, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for RNXT is 8.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On December 13, 2023, RNXT’s average trading volume was 20.49K shares.

RNXT’s Market Performance

The stock of RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) has seen a 22.60% increase in the past week, with a -27.61% drop in the past month, and a -49.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.06% for RNXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.48% for RNXT’s stock, with a -62.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNXT Trading at -17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNXT rose by +33.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6562. In addition, RenovoRx Inc saw -67.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNXT starting from Nelms Angela, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Oct 03. After this action, Nelms Angela now owns 1,100 shares of RenovoRx Inc, valued at $1,151 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNXT

The total capital return value is set at -92.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.94. Equity return is now at value -224.70, with -143.49 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.