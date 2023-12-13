Real-Time Update: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 2.63% increase in the past week, with a 16.20% gain in the past month, and a 26.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.15% for SPOT’s stock, with a 31.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.64.

The public float for SPOT is 132.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on December 13, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 199.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-09 that Based in Sweden, Spotify dominates the music business today. Mercado Libre’s headquarters are in Uruguay and the company is a huge player in Latin America.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $300 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.87. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 151.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.