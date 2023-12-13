Real-Time Update: Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a 9.62% increase in the past week, with a 6.45% gain in the past month, and a -27.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.07% for EXTR stock, with a simple moving average of -18.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) by analysts is $22.14, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 126.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.02% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of EXTR was 2.38M shares.

EXTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has surged by 2.97 when compared to previous closing price of 17.15, but the company has seen a 9.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that As the festive season rolls in, finding the best tech stocks to buy is exciting, lighting up various sectors with innovative energy. These industry giants are showing impressive resilience and growth across diverse fields, from groundbreaking pharmaceuticals and cloud services to AI-powered customer interactions, cutting-edge semiconductor technology, and the expanding world of streaming platforms.

EXTR Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.56. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 28,443 shares at the price of $16.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 1,129,611 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $464,164 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 28,443 shares at $17.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 1,090,354 shares at $486,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+57.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 27.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.38. Equity return is now at value 85.96, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 226.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 23.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.