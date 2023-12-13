Real-Time Update: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, ARE stock has gone down by -2.31%, with a monthly gain of 22.25% and a quarterly surge of 5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for ARE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Right Now?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is $131.92, which is $15.23 above the current market price. The public float for ARE is 171.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARE on December 13, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

ARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has decreased by -2.09 when compared to last closing price of 119.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that REITs are today offering a historic opportunity. Valuations are at their lowest in a decade and are set to surge as interest rates return to lower levels. We present 2 once-in-a-decade buying opportunities.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $108 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARE Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +24.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.25. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from Alsbrook Madeleine Thorp, who sale 4,854 shares at the price of $119.55 back on Dec 04. After this action, Alsbrook Madeleine Thorp now owns 19,740 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $580,296 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, the 10% Owner of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 143,450 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE is holding 5,580,077 shares at $331,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+31.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +19.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.