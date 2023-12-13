Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QNRX is $15.00, which is $10.28 above the current price. QNRX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QNRX on December 13, 2023 was 20.83K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.51 in comparison to its previous close of 4.65, however, the company has experienced a -4.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

QNRX’s Market Performance

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) has seen a -4.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.82% gain in the past month and a -16.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.63% for QNRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for QNRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.12% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR saw -72.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The total capital return value is set at -208.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -231.77. Equity return is now at value -103.46, with -54.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (QNRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.