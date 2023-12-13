Qudian Inc ADR (QD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has gone up by 12.43% for the week, with a 13.71% rise in the past month and a 5.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.71% for QD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.73% for QD’s stock, with a 14.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qudian Inc ADR (QD) is $7.21, which is -$0.85 below the current market price. QD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QD on December 13, 2023 was 609.61K shares.

QD) stock’s latest price update

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD)’s stock price has soared by 7.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Qudian (NYSE: QD ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Qudian reported earnings per share of -11 cents.

QD Trading at 8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7340. In addition, Qudian Inc ADR saw 108.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc ADR stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.71, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc ADR (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -18.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.