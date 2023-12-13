QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s (QSG) Stock: A -4.22% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has gone down by -0.96% for the week, with a -11.21% drop in the past month and a -68.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.87% for QSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.22% for QSG’s stock, with a -72.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) by analysts is $69.36, which is $7.51 above the current market price. The public float for QSG is 38.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of QSG was 39.73K shares.

QSG) stock’s latest price update

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG)’s stock price has dropped by -8.44 in relation to previous closing price of 2.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that BEIJING, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSG stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for QSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSG in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSG Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.07%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR saw -83.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.69 for the present operating margin

+87.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stands at -3.52. The total capital return value is set at -113.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.32.

Based on QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 7.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.19 and the total asset turnover is 3.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.